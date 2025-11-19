HH CAN ONLY WIN NEXT YEAR’S ELECTION THROUGH RIGGING – KATEKA



NEW Heritage Party President Chishala Kateka says the only way President Hakainde Hichilema will win next year’s election is through rigging.





Commenting on UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa, who said President Hichilema would still win by a landslide margin next year despite the Chingola incident, Kateka argued that the President wouldn’t stand a chance of winning on a level playing field.





“We know their games and their tricks. They are trying to push through the constitutional amendment bill because they know that without pushing that through, they can’t go through. In a level playing field, Hakainde stands no chance of winning these elections. But they’ve done everything to skew [the playing field]” she said.



News Diggers