HH Chairs UPND National Management Committe

HH CHAIRS NATIONAL MANAGEMENT COMMITTE

The ruling party UPND today held a National Management Committee (NMC) meeting which was chaired by President Hakainde Hichilema (HH).

NMC is the highest organ of the UPND.

President Hichilema confirmed in a Facebook post below saying he retaliated the position that the party must continue to mobilize its own resources.

We held a National Management Committee (NMC) meeting of our party senior leadership today. We deliberated on a number of issues aimed at strengthening the party through peaceful coexistence at all levels of our organisation.

Everyone is committed to discipline and accountability in the party and on the need for continued mobilisation at all levels.

We reiterated our resolve to have the party mobilise it’s own resources as public and party resources can never be comingled.

We shall continue engaging our party structures at all levels to ensure that we live up to the expectations of the citizens from a UPND led government.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia and UPND Party President