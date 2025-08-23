HH COMMENDS BAPTIST CHURCH FOR MAINTAINING HERITAGE





Mpongwe-23rd August, 2025



By Mukuka Nawa



President Hakainde Hichilema has commenced the Baptist Church in the country for maintaining the national heritage and values for the 120 years it has been in existence.





Speaking when he graced the National Conference for the Baptist Union of Zambia in Mpongwe district today, President Hichilema appreciated the Baptist Church for their missionary work Since 1905, adding that they have made tremendous contribution in many areas of society in the country spiritually, evangelically and have contributed to the economic growth through their support for the education and health sectors.





The Head of State specifically signed outlined the Church’s commitment to theology, stating that it is a cardinal contribution to the nation, urging them to continue on the same trajectory.





Mr. Hichilema, who made a donation of K1000,000 as a seed to the Church, urged them to speak against disunity in the country, and continue to speak about abuse of others especially through platforms such as social media.





He urged the Baptist to continue breeding and bringing to the fore of leadership women and youths, and not leaving them behind, while calling upon the clergy to advise government leaders, stating that government remains steadfast to harness its support for the Church.



