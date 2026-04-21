HH COMMISSIONS $300M SOLAR AND BATTERY PROJECT, URGES MORE ENERGY SECTOR REFORMS



April 21, 2026



President Hakainde Hichilema has called for the continued implementation of reforms in the energy sector.





He says reforms that are not working properly must be fixed, adding that reforms deliver results as evidenced by the revival of the energy sector.





The President made these remarks today when he commissioned the 250 megawatts solar power and 150 megawatts battery storage BESS project, an investment by Zesco, Globeleq and Kyindu Investments.





President Hichilema said the over 300-million-dollar solar energy project will contribute towards meeting the 10,000 megawatts target and stabilising power supply in the country.





He credited reforms in the energy sector for the increased investment, pointing to initiatives such as open access and the inclusion of different players like independent power producers and independent traders as having facilitated growth.





“They are our reforms, so us in Zambia, the reforms belong to us and we invite partners and investors to work with us. Zambians must continue owning the reforms so that, if they are not functioning properly, we fix them. We don’t blame anyone; we fix them together with the technical expertise we would get from others,” the head of State said.





President Hichilema emphasised the importance of taking responsibility for the country’s development by creating an enabling environment.



He said there is need to escalate reforms that are necessary to support similar projects in the country.





He also called on partners to offer advice and bench-marking opportunities to facilitate improvement in the investment environment.





Acting Minister of Energy Rodney Sikumba said government’s economic targets can only be achieved with stable power supplies.





He said the project is a clear demonstration of how reforms in the energy sector have actualised a diversified energy mix.



Zesco board chairperson Vickson Ncube said the project demonstrates President Hichilema’s resilience in moving away from complete reliance on hydro-electricity.





He said the ambition is to be a net exporter of power, but this can only be achieved with support from investment partners.



He added that Zesco is prioritising the strengthening of all key lines and creating new transmission lines to grow the sector.





British High Commissioner Rebecca Terzeon said the investment speaks to Zambia’s ambition, resilience and future.



“Reliable access to power is fundamental to economic growth, job creation and poverty reduction,” she said.





She stressed the need for domestic energy security and diversified energy supplies, adding that the project is transformational as it demonstrates how renewable energy combined with storage can strengthen energy security while supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.





Ms Terzeon said Zambia has the opportunity to become a modern energy hub in the region, supporting power trade across borders and developing its own transparent and fair power market.





She called for the completion of key reforms, including open access and the independent system operator, so that new supply can grow efficiently.



“The project supports shared UK and Zambia priorities and reinforces Zambia’s long-term energy security,” she said.





Carl Irwin of Kyindu Investments said the project has taken years to implement because energy projects were previously not bankable.





He thanked government for the legislation that has opened up the energy sector and challenged local investors to deliver in the power sector, as this will contribute to the growth of the economy.



By State House – Zambia Media