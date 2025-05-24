HH COMMITS TO RESOLVING ZAMBIA’S ENERGY CHALLENGES



He writes…



Fellow citizens.



This afternoon, we addressed the people of Choma as part of our community interaction.





We reaffirmed that we are handling the challenges our country is going through head-on.



The challenges related to the energy sector among others are top on our table and are being resolved by bringing on board an energy mix plan.





While we are handling inherited and current challenges, we seek your continued support and understanding.



We have no doubt in our mind that together and through hard work, we shall overcome.





Twalumba nobana Chooma Manu.



May God bless you all.



Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.