HH COMMITTED TO ADDRESS SOCIAL ISSUES – Father FRANK BWALYA

HH COMMITTED TO ADDRESS SOCIAL ISSUES – FRANK BWALYA



March 6, 2025



LUSAKA – UPND Presidential Support System Media Team Director General Frank Bwalya says President Hakainde Hichilema is committed to addressing social issues in the country.





Fr Bwalya said President Hichilerma sees a direct connection between many social issues the nation is grappling with and the conditions under which most people live.



He said the President has taken a wise approach of dealing with the causes of some of these vices that the nation is witnessing in society.





Fr Bwalya said this during a joint Press Briefing with Economic Front (EF) vice-president Robert Chikwelete at the UPND Secretariat this morning.



He said these initiatives include the free education policy, employment programs, Constituency Development Fund (CDF), and social cash transfers.





Mr Bwalya stressed that without these measures, the country would be facing severe issues, including increased poverty, reduced economic mobility, and decreased access to education and healthcare.



Overall, the UPND government’s efforts to address the cost of living crisis demonstrate its commitment to improving the lives of Zambian citizens and promoting economic growth and development.





Fr Bwalya said in President Hichilema’s wisdom to address this issues, the UPND government is opening more mines to export copper and earn foreign exchange.



This move aims to increase the value of the kwacha and ultimately reduce the cost of living.





Some of the mines being opened include Shaft 28 Dewatering, Mopani, KCM Kalengwa Mine, and others.



Meanwhile, Mr Chikwelete said the EF has decided to work with UPND because of its commitment in the fight against corruption.





He said after late President Levy Mwanawasa, President Hichilema’s fight against corruption is yielding results evidenced from judgerments coming from the courts.





“It is also clear that the fight against corruption is not selective, this is why we have seen recent arrests that include members of the UPND,” he said,





Mr Chikwelete has also disclosed that his party, the EF will soon be signing an MOU with the UPND.



TF