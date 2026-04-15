HH DECLARED UPND PRESIDENT AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS



By Darius Choonya



The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) President, Hakainde Hichilema, has been declared the party’s presidential candidate ahead of the 2026 General Election.





This follows his unopposed nomination, with no candidate challenging him at the ongoing party General Assembly being held at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre.





Speaking during the declaration, Returning Officer Isaac Mwanza disclosed that three petitions had been filed challenging the Assembly.





However, after analysis, the petitions were found to be vexatious and lacking merit.



Following this declaration, President Hichilema will contest the 2026 General Election against other political party leaders.