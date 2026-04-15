HH DECLARED UPND PRESIDENT AS 3 PETITIONS AGAINST HIS NOMINATION ARE DISMISSED





By Justin Banda



President Hakainde Hichilema has been declared the winner of the United Party for National Development (UPND) presidency after filing unopposed.





At the General Assembly, Independent Electoral Commission Returning Officer Isaac Mwanza confirmed that President Hichilema met the requirements as stipulated in the UPND constitution.





He further revealed that three petitions were filed before the commission challenging the nomination, but they were dismissed for being frivolous and lacking merit.

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