HH DEFENDS TIMING OF CONSTITUTION AMENDMENTS



Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has questioned concerns raised about the timing of his administration’s move to amend the constitution, stating that the law does not specify when such changes can be made.





He states that arguments suggesting the process is being undertaken at the wrong time are unfounded and not supported by the constitution itself.





During an address to the nation today, President Hichilema noted that previous administrations made constitutional amendments during election years without facing similar objections.





He cited the UNIP government in 1991, the MMD in 1996, and the Patriotic Front in 2016, saying none of these processes drew the level of concern now being expressed by some organizations and stakeholders.





He added that the same groups now objecting remained silent when similar amendments were made in the past.





President Hichilema stated that it was unfair for critics to portray the reforms as politically motivated, emphasizing that his administration is acting within the law and following established procedures.





He explained that the current constitution contains several gaps that need to be addressed.



BY CHANDA MWANGO

Camnet TV