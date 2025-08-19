HH DELIVERS ON UPND PROMISE AS HE COMMISSIONS $1.25 BILLION KANSANSHI MINE EXPANSION





By James Sakala



President Hakainde Hichilema’s commissioning of the $1.25 billion Kansanshi S3 Expansion Project in Solwezi today signals a historic moment for Zambia’s mining industry and a powerful statement of the UPND government’s economic agenda. This investment is not only about expanding Zambia’s largest copper mine it is about expanding opportunities, securing livelihoods, and building a resilient economy for generations to come.





The Kansanshi expansion will extend the mine’s life by 20 years, safeguarding thousands of jobs and unlocking new streams of business for local enterprises in North-Western Province. For Solwezi, it promises to energize infrastructure growth, empower small businesses, and give young people more opportunities to participate in the economy.





Nationally, this project positions Zambia firmly on the right path towards achieving 3 million metric tonnes of copper production annually a strategic goal that underpins the country’s ambition to become Africa’s leading mining hub. By boosting output and productivity, Zambia strengthens its place in global markets while ensuring the benefits of its natural resources are felt by its people.





This milestone also reflects the UPND manifesto in motion. The New Dawn government promised to grow the economy by restoring investor confidence, creating an enabling business environment, and driving inclusive growth. Today, those commitments are taking shape through strategic partnerships like Kansanshi S3, proving that campaign promises have been transformed into tangible progress.





The expansion comes at a time when Zambia is projected to record over 6.5% economic growth this year. This growth is no accident it is the result of deliberate reforms aimed at stabilizing the economy, restructuring debt, and prioritizing investment in key sectors. The Kansanshi project is therefore both a symbol and a driver of this growth trajectory.





For the people of Solwezi, the expansion is more than a mining investment it is hope renewed, livelihoods secured, and a promise of better days ahead. For the nation, it is a resounding confirmation that under President Hichilema’s leadership, Zambia is firmly on the path to prosperity, anchored on mining, agriculture, and inclusive economic policies.





The commissioning of Kansanshi’s $1.25 billion expansion is not just a mining milestone. It is a political and economic landmark that cements Zambia’s journey towards shared prosperity, sustainable development, and the realization of its vision to transform natural wealth into lasting national progress. As the nation looks to 2026, this achievement stands as living proof that the UPND is not only keeping its promises but also laying the foundation for a stronger and more prosperous Zambia.



Betterdaysarecoming