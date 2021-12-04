CHASEFU CONSTITUENCY INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT HON MISHECK NYAMBOSE COMMONLY KNOWN AS CHIMUTHUNZI WROTE👇👇👇

HH DETERMINED TO DEVELOP CHASEFU CONSTITUENCY.

As chasefu member of Parliament I want to pay special thanks to his excellency President of the republic of zambia Mr Hakainde Hichilema for once again accommodating me to a meeting which took place yesterday Thursday the 3rd of December 2021 with a view of sharing his vision for the country and chasefu constituency in particular.



I want to state on behalf of the people of Chasefu how committed and inclusive our president is on his developmental agenda.

I am very convinced that in the next five (5) years this country and chasefu in particular will not be the same again.

For the benefit of the people of Chasefu I want to state that this was the third time that iam interacting with the head of state sharing ideas on the challenges of chasefu constituency.



To me it demonstrates that he is determined to change the development tragectory of our constituency and zambia as a whole.

Yesterday’s meeting was so unique that we discussed so many things such as:

1) The fertilizer support program (Fisp). Restalling of the Regumes packages to farmers which had been suspended.. Now farmer will get their Regumes support but under a watchful eye of all stakeholders in order to ensure that only the intended vulnerable farmers benefit.



2) Lundazi – Chama road which has never seen bitumen or tarmac since independence. Dear colleagues you may wish to know that this Lundazi chama road is our cry and it is my anthem as your member of Parliament because once upgraded. It will will bring a lot of benefits and improve our lives.

3)Chasefu boarding secondary school. The only boarding school in our constituency deserves to be completed as it is at 80% completion level.



4) water challenges… We discussed the issue of clean and safe water. You are aware that water is life and it is my desire and that of our head of state that we give water to our people in the constituency unlike exposing them to dirty and unsafe water.

In this direction I shall priotise provision of water to our people first and those projects which are at 80% completion stage.

5) we also discussed Women and Youth empowerment. You may wish to know that the President and his New Dawn Govt has taken Women and Youth empowerment very serious hence he has put more than k800, 000 in the 2022 CDF budget.



6) We also discussed the Chasefu chikwa road via Luwelezi bridge which once it rains Khulikuli and the other part of our constituency gets cut off. I have since engaged Sable contractor and I have scheduled a meeting next week in order to find a short term measure to make it passable to motorists and people even when rains come.



The conversation was broad and fantastic that I am actually energized and motivated so much that I will continue working and supporting His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema until he succeeds in his agenda to uplift not only the people of Chasefu but Zambia as a whole.



My appeal to the people of Chasefu is that elections are over its now time to work for the betterment of the people of Chasefu.

The President and myself your servant, we are on the move to fulfill our commitments.

We need your genuine support for us to deliver.

HH is a good leader committed to change the way things were being done in this country just like me.

Chasefu will not be the same again.

Kwachema…..