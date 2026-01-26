‎HH did not send me to compete with Mweetwa for Choma-Central – Mwiinde



‎‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎

‎UPND deputy youth chairperson Trevor Mwiinde says President Hakainde Hichilema did not send him to stand in Choma-Central to unseat area member of parliament and Information minister Cornelius Mweetwa.



‎

‎Reacting to Citizens First (CF) leader Kalaba who asserted that President Hichilema sent Mwiinde to Choma to compete with Mweetwa, Mwiinde described the assertion as false.



‎

