HH did not send me to compete with Mweetwa for Choma-Central – Mwiinde
By Mubanga Mubanga
UPND deputy youth chairperson Trevor Mwiinde says President Hakainde Hichilema did not send him to stand in Choma-Central to unseat area member of parliament and Information minister Cornelius Mweetwa.
Reacting to Citizens First (CF) leader Kalaba who asserted that President Hichilema sent Mwiinde to Choma to compete with Mweetwa, Mwiinde described the assertion as false.
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-did-not-send-me-to-compete-with-mweetwa-for-choma-central-mwiinde/