HH donates 10 heifers to the Brethren in Christ Church



By Joy Nyambe



President Hakainde Hichilema has praised the Brethren in Christ Church for its tremendous work in education and health.





President Hichilema has also acknowledged the role the church played in helping to feed the people during last year’s drought.





The President says it is through such partnerships with the church that no one died of hunger last year.





President Hichilema says the church has been a true partner in development with government.





President Hichilema said this when he graced the worship service at Brethren in Christ Church, hosted at Choma Secondary School grounds today.



And the President has donated 10 heifers to the Brethren in Christ Church to enhance its role in food production and farming.





He also challenged pupils at the school to focus on education if they are to be successful in life.





And Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa disclosed that the president has donated, in addition to the 10 heifers, 200,000 Kwacha to the Brethren in Christ Church.



Mr. Mweetwa also said President Hichilema has donated 1,200 mattresses to Choma Secondary School.





He has directed that the road from town junction to the school be tarred.



And Brethren in Christ Church National Overseer, Bishop Charles Nseemani challenged Christians to be productive and bring positive change in society.





In his sermon, titled ‘God’s mandate for his people’ Bishop NSEEMANI said hard work should be drawn from God’s grace.

