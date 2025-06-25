HH EXPECTED ON THE COPPERBELT TODAY TO COMMISSION CHILANGA CEMENT UPGRADE, BOOST JOB CREATION





Posted by Hon. Elisha Matambo – Copperbelt Province Minister



We wish to inform the general public that Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema is on the Copperbelt today for a one-day working visit.





The Head of State is expected to commission the upgraded Chilanga Cement Plant in Masaiti District, which will see an increase in production capacity from 500 to 1,500 metric tonnes per day. This significant development is set to boost industrial output and translate into the creation of more jobs for our people.





As promised, President Hichilema has continued to make the Copperbelt his second home. Each visit brings hope, development, and concrete solutions to the challenges faced by the province. Today’s visit is no different — it is anchored in progress.





We call on the people of Copperbelt to come out and show support as the President commissions this vital project that reflects our government’s commitment to industrial growth and job creation.





Additionally, during today’s press briefing, I addressed the issue concerning farmers affected by acid spillages caused by Sino Metals and Ronxing Mining.

I wish to assure the affected farmers that government and relevant stakeholders are actively working to finalize the compensation process. We ask for continued patience as we ensure the matter is handled properly and fairly.





Let us unite in building the Copperbelt and driving Zambia forward.



Hon. Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt Province Minister