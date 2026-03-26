HH EXPECTED TO HAND OVER 60 ANIMALS TO COPPERBELT CLERGY MEN AND WOMEN IN EMPOWERMENT DRIVE





By: Cletus Mutoki



Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema is advancing agricultural empowerment programs nationwide, with a particular focus on animal rearing as a key contributor to Zambia’s food basket.





Mr Matambo underscored that livestock farming, if prioritized, can generate employment, create business opportunities, and strengthen household incomes.





He said this during a briefing to confirm the President’s two-day working visit to the Copperbelt Province.





On the first day, President Hichilema will meet with the Luanshya Pastors Fellowship before attending the Zambia Mining and Energy Conference (ZMEC) in Kitwe, and later hold a community engagement.





On the second day, the Head of State will be conferred with a doctorate at the Copperbelt University in recognition of his contributions to education and support for higher learning institutions.





Following the ceremony, President Hichilema will hand over 60 animals to clergy members in Kitwe, a gesture aimed at encouraging churches to embrace farming as a sustainable livelihood.





Mr Matambo emphasized that the initiative reflects the President’s broader mission to empower communities through agriculture, positioning livestock farming as both a source of food security and a driver of economic growth.

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