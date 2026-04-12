HH FILES UPND PRESIDENCY NOMINATION UNOPPOSED



By Cecilia Kayaya Mporokoso



Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema has successfully filed his nomination papers for the UPND presidential candidature ahead of the party’s General Conference on April 15, 2026.





Luapula province nominated President Hichilema, with Lusaka, Northern, Western, Copperbelt, and Eastern provinces seconding the nomination.



Election Chairperson Likando Mufalali confirmed Hichilema met the party constitution’s requirements.





Mr.Mufalali stated April 12, 2026, is the deadline for presidential nominations and only one candidate has filed his nomination.





He earlier reported successful ward, constituency, district, and provincial elections.





Elections Independent Commission representative Isaac Mwanza says the President HH nomination has been certified as meeting all the requirements in accordance with article 78 of the party constitution



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