HH GAMBLING WITH STATE SECURITY – KAPWEPWE



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is gambling with national security by recruiting party cadres into the Zambia Police Service four months before the general election, Mulenga Kapwepwe has said.





Kapwepwe, who is Patriotic Front (PF) Pamodzi Alliance member of the central committee, warned that gambling with state security was a danger to the unity, peace and stability of the nation.





Speaking in an interview with The Mast, she said the fact that Hichilema had claimed not to be aware of the recruitment of police officers was a sign of irresponsibility.





Kapwepwe said Hichilema’s statement during his party convention was not only reckless but also showed that he was not on top of things.





“The question most Zambians are now asking is who these people are that we are entrusting with national security because they are not known entities,” she said.



She said Hichilema was playing and gambling with national security ahead of a critical election.





Kapwepwe said it was mind-boggling for the head of state to claim that he was shocked about the secret recruitment when it was a matter of national security.



She wondered what criteria the Zambia Police Service was using to recruit officers without the approval of Cabinet.





“This is nonsensical of the highest order by people we have given authority to treat us in this manner. The President, during his convention, said he was shocked by the recruitment. Just the other day, when the story broke, the police said they were cleared to recruit. Who cleared them to recruit if it is not the Cabinet chaired by Hichilema? Who is telling lies here? This is gambling with the security of this country,” Kapwepwe said.





She said the comment by Hichilema that he would rectify the problem was confusing and deceptive in nature because secretly recruited people had reported and there was no sign of cancelling the illegal recruitment.





“People were wondering what would happen next because it is not possible that the recruits will be recalled from the training which has already commenced. This is total deception again from the highest office on the land,” Kapwepwe said.





Kapwepwe said Hichilema was not being sincere over the recruitment by suggesting that he was not aware of such a big and serious issue that bordered on national security.





“It is unfortunate that the process is done in so much secrecy that a lot of qualified people are left out just because they did not have connections. It is disturbing that people in far-flung areas have been left out just because they do not have people or connections to the powers that be,” she said.





Rattled by the huge public backlash over the secret recruitment, Hichilema told his supporters that he had heard complaints about a secret recruitment of police officers but was also not aware. He said he was addressing the issue.



The Mast