HH God hates hypocrisy – Nyasulu

… I doubt God would hear the “SDA elder’s” prayers about the ‘bereaved, mistreated’ Lungu family





God hates hypocrisy bane, Lusaka businessman Victor Nyasulu has told President Hakainde Hichilema





In a statement to Daily Revelation yesterday, Nyasulu doubted whether God would hear Hichilema’s prayers for the Lungu family. He urged him to withdraw his court case against the Lungu family if he meant his words.





“The only way the President of Zambia HH can demonstrate that he means well about reconciliation as per his last prayer for the Lungu family is for him





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-god-hates-hypocrisy-nyasulu-i-doubt-god-would-hear-the-sda-elders-prayers-about-the-bereaved-mistreated-lungu-family/