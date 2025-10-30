HH HAS FAILED IN ALMOST ALL SECTORS, NOT JUST ENERGY- MUNDUBILE



MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says President Hakainde Hichilema and his government have failed in almost all sectors, not only in energy.





On Tuesday, President Hichilema acknowledged that both government and the nation had failed in the energy sector.



He said government admitted its failure and would use it as an opportunity to solve the energy problem going forward.





In an interview, Wednesday, Mundubile said the President should have admitted that he failed in almost everything he thought he would thrive in.



“In as much as the President has acknowledged that they have failed in the energy sector, I think he should have gone further to also accept the other failures.





They have not only failed in the energy sector, they have also failed in the Agriculture sector. Today farmers still remain unpaid, and have failed in the area of the economy. We have a high cost of living, so he should have admitted that, ‘we have failed in the energy sector, in the agriculture sector, we’ve failed in the economy, we’ve also failed in the fight against corruption.’ So, admitting that he has failed in the energy sector is not enough; they have failed in almost all the sectors, so what he should have done is say, ‘look, we have failed in most of the areas where we thought we could thrive,’ and immediately render an apology to the Zambian people for unfulfilled promises,” he said.



“Him saying, ‘no, we have failed in the energy sector,’ it’s not only in the energy sector, he should have gone further to state all the other sectors he has failed. I don’t think he was being sincere in only mentioning one sector when the failure has been recorded in almost all the sectors. The biggest problem there now is the high cost of living. He should have started talking about the economy, the high cost of living, the poverty levels are now averaging 80 percent in the rural areas, and over 60 percent in the urban areas”.





Commenting on the President’s remark that the fight against corruption was not ethnic cleansing, Mundubile wondered how many people in his government had been arrested for corruption.





“If he says that the fight against corruption is not ethnic cleansing, we ask questions: how many people from his government have been charged, suspended or indeed convicted for corruption? There is more than overwhelming evidence of corruption in his government. The report by the American Ambassador tells a story, the reports around the 51 containers and other areas in the health sector tell a story. There have been reports written by contractors exposing the ministers soliciting for bribes, so there have been reports of Ministers being summoned by ACC and nothing has happened. We think that those are crocodile tears,” said Mundubile.





“Whenever he talks about thieves in Lusaka, he was referring to CDF, but today we see what is going on even with the increased CDF; we have people that would buy ambulances that take over two years to come. So, figures don’t lie, the FIC reports will give you an indication of what is really going on in the economy. So, the thieves are still in Lusaka.

Look at what is happening in the energy sector, we know of contracts that were given under open access in the procurement of fuel, and fuel was being sold at a premium. The neighbouring country Malawi would sell at half the price. So, I don’t know what he has done about those thieves.

Look at the export of power, businesses are collapsing every day because of load shedding, but there are traders who are trading in power making millions and millions of Kwachas, and they live in Lusaka. So, I don’t know what he has done to resolve the challenges of the thieves”.



(Credit: News Diggers)