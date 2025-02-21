HH HAS MISERABLY FAILED AND HAS NO FURTHER BUSINESS BEING IN GOVERNMENT BEYOND 2026- Nason Msoni

By Nason Msoni

HH HAS MISERABLY FAILED AND HAS NO FURTHER BUSINESS BEING IN GOVERNMENT BEYOND 2026





HH has no further business being in government beyond 2026. He has no further business for seeking an earned second term of office.





He must show what he has achieved in the last four years before reaching out for another term of office in August 2026.



The second term of office is not an automatic entitlement even when you have failed to deliver deliverables to public expectations.





For avoidance of doubt we challenge him to clearly point out what he has delivered before seeking another political mandate. Political mandate is not absolute but relative to performance.



In a nutshell he has no legitimate basis for seeking a second term of office as he has clearly nothing to show for the time he has been in office.





The misery and suffering amongst our people speaks for itself.



The man has lamentably failed even just to make credible inclusive decent appointments in government and state quangos.





He has not had a proper cabinet reshuffle since constituting his government 2021 save for the transferring of one allegedly corrupt Minister to another Ministry even when he or she has had overwhelming evidence of wrongdoing in a particular Ministry.





Surly even just reshuffling his own cabinet has been a challenge.



He himself had told us that he had corrupt Ministers in his Cabinet and the ACC had similarly confirmed that they were investigating corrupt Ministers in the UPND government. To date nothing has come out it. In totally one gets the impression that he is protecting them for crimes that he himself knows too well.



When you are a leader you can’t have your finger in every pie. Otherwise your subordinates will hold you hostage and then you can’t fire them for the obvious reason. In the end you have an incompetent government that can’t deliver.





In the end, Zambians will certainly vote out a do-nothing incompetent President and replace him with a man who will deliver. Nothing has come out of it in totality.