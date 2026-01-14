HH HAS OVERSTAYED IN CHOMA.What is HH doing in Choma?- Lunte MP Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya

Lunte Member of Parliament Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya writes::::

HH HAS OVERSTAYED IN CHOMA.

What is HH doing in Choma?

Is it normal for the president to stay in one district of the country for 15 days?

Even if he was on working holiday. There is no work that he can conduct for this long in one district.

What is more unfortunate is that his team is not even showing us what work he is doing there. They could only show us a public political rally at which hatred and national division were peddled.

Please tell him that loadshedding has returned to the country. Let him return to State House to work.

Otherwise he should consider going on leave if he wants to stay away from work for no discernable reason in preference for staying at his farm in Choma.

If there is an unavoided issue behind his stay in Choma, let it be made known to the citizens. But if there is none, bring him back to the office.

There are 116 districts in Zambia and it morally incorrect to keep the president in one district for over 15 days when some of them are experiencing flooding and yet he has not visited them.

I hope he can visit flood victims soon enough and for a reasonable time to appreciate their suffering.

Restoring EVERTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK14.01.2026