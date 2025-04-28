HH HAS RAISED THE BAR IN FAILURE TO UPHOLD CONSTITUTION, KAFWAYA TELLS MWEETWA.



… Says the economy is the worst it has ever been in the country. The cost of living is the worst we’ve ever had.



LUNTE PF MP Mutotwe Kafwaya has wondered what bar of leadership President Hakainde Hichilema has raised when the economy is at its worst.



Commenting on Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa’s remarks that he often has nightmares over who will succeed President Hichilema in 2031 because he had raised the bar of leadership too high, Kafwaya said the President had only raised the bar in bad leadership and failure to abide by the Constitution.



“Why is he having nightmares for 2031? Is he saying that UPND has no capacity to develop talent? From 2021 to 2031 they are unable to develop talent? But what is this bar he’s talking about? Is it the laws that they have pushed through like the cyber laws? Is it the constitutional amendments that they are trying to push through? What is a bar? Because the economy is the worst it has ever been in the country. The cost of living is the worst we’ve ever had, democracy has plunged to the lowest ever, governance is completely the worst that we know of,” Kafwaya said.



“Some people are even saying I was not appointed but they have been signing reports from 2023. You go to court and say ‘I wasn’t appointed’. The bar in terms of bad leadership, failure to abide by constitutional provisions, caderism in institutions is the highest. Maybe If honourable Mweetwa thinks there’s no one who is going to beat this government on those bad aspects of leadership, I would agree with him”.



Kafwaya lamented that members of parliament could not even iron their clothes or access warm water because National Assembly Motel was also load-shedded.



“But good leadership, go to the people, go and ask them. Mweetwa is eating and enjoying himself, he’s drinking so he’s a very wrong person to talk about the high bar. This bar is the lowest and I can assure you. Look at the reports that have been coming out of the Financial Intelligence Centre, can you say that’s a high bar? It’s the worst. I don’t think there will ever be anything like that. Go to the National Assembly Motel, load-shedding, MPs who have come from their constituencies living in a load-shedded facility; you can’t iron, you can’t warm water, and it’s crazy. That is their best. The bar he’s talking about is disorganisation of political parties by the misapplication of the Registrar of Societies,” said Kafwaya.



(Credit: News Diggers)