HH has scored a milestone in one year, says Luangeni MP

By Christopher Miti

LUANGENI Independent member of parliament Moses Moyo says President Hakainde Hichilema has given new hope to the poor people in his one year in office.

Analysing the UPND and President Hichilema’s one year in office, Moyo who is also Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly said the government has restored respect to the general citizenry.

“President Hakainde Hichilema has given new hope and respect to the poor and the general citizenry that Zambia is not only for the rich. Zambia is for both the rich and the poor; this has been demonstrated through the civil service recruitment which was done without malice. The recruitment brought a lot of hope to people that upon completion of school one can get employed,” he said. “The government has provided free education, this is not a mean achievement, we can’t trivialise it. Even countries that are known to be doing very well are failing to do that. As an MP for a rural constituency, I think this is a milestone that the President has scored.”

Moyo said what President Hichilema has done to come up with a policy that provides for grants and loans almost at zero interest rate gives hope to the people in rural areas.

“Access to financing when you want to set up a business, it was a challenge for our youths. Now, the youths have got hope that they can still start-up businesses because a platform has been provided through Constituency Development Fund,” Moyo explained. “Again, both the social and business environment that has been created in Zambia is good because business can thrive without disruption because the policies are quite consistent. If you can check the interest rate, the fundamentals the way they are pointing; the exchange rate, our currency has been improving against the major currencies.”

Moyo however complained that those in the manufacturing industry had not been able to pass on the benefits to the consumer.

“My only worry is that the ones that are engaged in the manufacturing industry, they haven’t been so honest because they haven’t been able to pass on the benefits to the consumers. They import their raw materials using the dollar but I don’t know why they don’t adjust the prices to conform with what is obtained on the market,” he said.

And Moyo said the President is promoting cultural and traditional inclusiveness.

He said the Head of State has shown that he wants to unite the country through equitable distribution of resources.