HH HEADS TO COPPERBELT FOR TWO-DAY WORKING VISIT



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is on Saturday expected on the Copperbelt province on a two-day working visit.





Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo says the President is expected to officiate at a number of functions in Kitwe and Ndola districts.





Mr Matambo says President Hichilema will attend a thanksgiving function where 6,000 pastors want to thank the president for bringing back the Israeli embassy.





Speaking to the media in Ndola, Mr Matambo further said the President will also attend the football match between Nkana and power Dynamos set for Levy Mwanawasa stadium.





The Copperbelt Minister said on Sunday, the president will attend the Remembrance Day then later attend a church service at Evangelical church in Kitwe’s Ndeke township.





The President will end his visit with an engagement with the structures of the UPND party in Kitwe.



ZNBC