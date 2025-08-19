HH HIGHLIGHTS FOUR YEARS OF REFORM AND GROWTH: “TOGETHER, LET US DELIVER ZAMBIA’S HARVEST”





Lusaka, Zambia — President Hakainde Hichilema has marked his fourth year in office with a call for unity and perseverance, highlighting key achievements that have transformed Zambia’s economic and social landscape since 2021.





In a statement titled “Together, Let Us Deliver Zambia’s Harvest”, President Hichilema has reflected on both the challenges and milestones of his administration, pointing to renewed growth, restored stability, and opportunities expanding across the country.





He drew inspiration from the story of Dorothy Kamanisha, a 42-year-old pupil from Solwezi who returned to Grade Nine, saying her courage reflects the resilience and determination that underpin Zambia’s recovery.





“Dorothy’s story is not just inspiring. It is instructive, because it shows what is possible when opportunity meets determination,” President Hichilema said.





The President has recounted that when the UPND took office in 2021, Zambia faced a debt crisis, with public debt at 120 per cent of GDP and investor confidence severely undermined.





Mr. Hichilema recalled the nation’s 2020 sovereign default, saying his government inherited an economy “on the edge of collapse.”





Four years later, he pointed to major reforms and breakthroughs, including the debt restructuring deal of June 2024 which covered 90 per cent of inherited liabilities and reduced debt-to-GDP to below 100 per cent for the first time in seven years.



He said since 2021, $54 billion has been pledged in investment, spurred by renewed stability and confidence.





According to Bloomberg, Zambia is now projected to become the world’s fastest-growing economy in 2025, with growth forecast to exceed six percent, while the kwacha has emerged as one of the best-performing currencies globally.







“These are not just numbers, growth means more jobs, better pay, improved public services and expanding opportunities for our people,” President Hichilema said.





The President also noted significant reforms in mining and agriculture, with copper production on track to surpass one million tonnes this year, alongside new smelters and refineries aimed at ensuring more value addition within Zambia.





On agriculture, his government has expanded extension services and input programmes, while supporting SMEs and reforming tax systems to stimulate local enterprise. Despite a once-in-a-generation drought that triggered load-shedding, President Hichilema has pledged energy diversification, including major investments in solar power to stabilize supply and strengthen food security.





Mr. Hichilema emphasized that reform is not just economic, but social and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to education, healthcare, and empowering young people and women.





“Our agenda is about building a Zambia where every citizen can find their own path to dignity and progress and that Zambia’s democracy and stability remain key foundations for sustainable growth,” he said.





While acknowledging that challenges remain, the President has expressed confidence that Zambia is on the right path.





“We do not mistake progress for completion; transformation is a journey, not a destination,” he said.





Closing his reflections, President returned to the story of Ms. Kamanisha as a metaphor for national resilience.





“Dorothy’s return to the classroom teaches us that determination can rewrite any story. So too can Zambia’s resolve to rewrite our national story,” he said. “Four years ago, we chose change. Today, we are proving that change is possible. And tomorrow, we will show that nothing can stand in the way of a united and determined Zambia.”



