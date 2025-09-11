HH IMPEACHMENT CALLS ‘EXERCISE IN FUTILITY’

ZAMBIA Civil Liberties Union (ZCLU) says it is an ‘exercise in futility’ to call for the impeachment of President Hakainde Hichilema on the ground that he breached the Constitution regarding Bill Seven.

The union has also noted the need to conduct delimitation of vast constituencies and implement the mixed-member proportional representation electoral system via Bill Seven.

Lusaka lawyer Celestine Mukandila, who is Tonse Alliance youth chairman, called for the impeachment of President Hichilema, accusing him of breaching the Constitution regarding Bill Seven.

ZCLU executive director Isaac Mwanza said those who are claiming Mr Hichilema breached the supreme document of the land on Bill Seven are misleading the public, especially that there was no mention of such in the Constitutional Court’s recent guidance.

He said the Executive is constitutionally mandated to initiate bills into National Assembly of Zambia.

Mr Mwanza said President Hichilema, during his meeting with civil society organisations at State House, was magnanimous to listen to concerns by stakeholders on the proposed legislation, which led him to call for a deferment of the Bill.

ZDM