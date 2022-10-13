HH implores the Namibian and Zambian business leaders to view their governments as partners in development.

Fellow citizens,

We were delighted to have officiated at the 2022 Swakopmund International Trade Expo (SWAiTEX), in Swakopmund, Erongo Region of the Republic of Namibia.

We conveyed our profound gratitude to His Excellency Dr Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia for inviting and hosting us in the iconic Tourist City of Swakopmund.

The presence of both government and private business leaders at the Expo underscores the two nations’ desire to streamline and reduce unnecessary bureaucracy on matters of Trade and Investment between our Governments and the Private Sector of our two Countries and the Region.

We thanked the Namibian Government and the people for availing Zambia the Walvis Bay Dry Port, that has made it easier for our country to diversify our trade routes.

We implored the Namibian and Zambian business leaders to view their governments as partners in the development agenda as they share the same vision of serving their local populations by uplifting their standards of living. We encouraged them to ensure that their businesses were interwoven by forming joint ventures with the local population, in order for them to receive the necessary support and solidarity.

We are here to market Zambia as well.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.