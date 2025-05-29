HH INTENSIFIES CALLS FOR MORE FOOD PRODUCTION



President Hakainde Hichilema writes …



Fellow citizens.



Today, with wife Mutinta, we launched and witnessed the harvesting of our maize at our Ibamba farm in Namwala district, Southern Province.





We made a commitment to continue being part of the solution towards increased food security in the country.



Most of this land was previously used as cattle ranches but is now also being utilised for crop production.





With the unpredictable weather patterns due to climate change, it is important that we invest in alternative farming activities such as irrigation agriculture.





Our target is to reach levels where, as a country, we can be food secure for at least 3 years, even with drought situations like we experienced last season.





We keep urging citizens to priorise food security at household levels before considering selling the surplus.





As we are harvesting maize now, we have equally planted wheat for this season.



Eaten today! Thank the farmer! Let’s be food producers and not only consumers.





Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia