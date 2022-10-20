HH is a demagogue… I’m really looking forward see where exactly I defamed HH- Saboi Imboela

Saboi Imboela writes:
Saboi who???? LOL.. Yes, this call out is genuine though my surname was misspelt. So I’m still wondering if it’s me or there is kamuzungu called Saboi Imboell, it’s sounding yamuzungu zina or Latino Latino so… And judging from some comments I have seen on some pages regarding this call out, I will really take up my lecturer job seriously on Facebook and begin to teach people English. Zambia is in a knowledge and English comprehension crisis.
YES, it’s not our mother tongue, but why do u want to explain or interpret something that you don’t understand? English came pa boat to some of you, so better stick to vernacular kansi
I’m really looking forward to seeing the police on Tuesday next week to see where exactly I defamed the President. Don’t force me to misunderstand things the way you do or did. If I said something and you read it in another way, that’s not my problem.
I hope the British Embassy and American one, among many others, will be on hand to explain to anyone that cares to listen what ALL my statements said and if any of them defamed the President. And that’s why I also say that HH is a demagogue, he knows English, but he will be quiet and use people and supporters to fight his battles as always, which are neither here nor there.
Kkkkkkk! Ati Saboi Imbwa yaku NDC! This bitch really overates itself in every sense. Very ugly but izimvera monga the most beautiful grl wapa Zed! The way this Imbwa behaves even Iris is far far far much better. Iris respects people, doesnt insult anyone and knows the limits but eyi Imbwa ya Saboi.
Ububi
Saboi is not a bitch it’s you who is a tribal bitch. You support even wrong things because you are from same tribe. That can bring big problems in the country. It’s the first time since independence that a president is forcing elections in a constituency. But this is not health for the country. The outcome of these elections may not be very good.
Saboi has failed in marriage, she failed in Music and in politics1 has failed. Saboi is non entity who overrates herself. She has misguided herself that, through defamatory language she will get recognition but alas. Shes is infamous for all the wrong reasons. E.g Slpn with ghosts.
Seeking a reaction from the presidency wont work, Saboi can get a reacton from a ward chairman in your village. Saboi cant win an election even in her home village, for her to start soliciting for a response from the presidency. Saboi must be interacting with ward chairperson that is her level; where she can be soliciting for responses.