HH is a demagogue… I’m really looking forward see where exactly I defamed HH- Saboi Imboela

Saboi Imboela writes:



Saboi who???? LOL.. Yes, this call out is genuine though my surname was misspelt. So I’m still wondering if it’s me or there is kamuzungu called Saboi Imboell, it’s sounding yamuzungu zina or Latino Latino so… And judging from some comments I have seen on some pages regarding this call out, I will really take up my lecturer job seriously on Facebook and begin to teach people English. Zambia is in a knowledge and English comprehension crisis.

YES, it’s not our mother tongue, but why do u want to explain or interpret something that you don’t understand? English came pa boat to some of you, so better stick to vernacular kansi

I’m really looking forward to seeing the police on Tuesday next week to see where exactly I defamed the President. Don’t force me to misunderstand things the way you do or did. If I said something and you read it in another way, that’s not my problem.

I hope the British Embassy and American one, among many others, will be on hand to explain to anyone that cares to listen what ALL my statements said and if any of them defamed the President. And that’s why I also say that HH is a demagogue, he knows English, but he will be quiet and use people and supporters to fight his battles as always, which are neither here nor there.