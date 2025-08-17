HH IS HEADED FOR A RESOUNDING VICTORY OPPOSITION IS NOWHERE NEAR READY





Truth Without Fear @TWF



✍️.By Ethan John Nchenje



With just 11 months before the next general elections and only 8 months before Parliament dissolves, Zambia’s opposition remains in complete disarray. No single party or candidate has emerged as a credible challenger to President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) and the UPND Zambia . This is despite growing public frustration over the ruling party’s underwhelming performance in the last four years. The reality is that the opposition is fragmented, directionless, and stuck in endless press briefings and social media rants. Meanwhile, HH is quietly positioning himself for another resounding victory.





In 2021, HH beat #EdgarChagwaLungu (ECL) by more than one million votes a decisive margin. Many among the 1.8 million who voted against HH still believe THE PEOPLE are the main opposition today. But Zambia’s election history shows that defeating an incumbent after one term is rare, if not impossible. Even if every opposition figure Brian Mundubile , Harry Kalaba , #FredM’membe, Kelvin Fube Bwalya – KBF , Miles Sampa , Given Lubinda , Hon Binwell Mpundu NKANA MP , Christopher Kangombe , Emmanuel Mwamba and Kasonde Mwenda C were to unite behind a single candidate today, they could not build the national presence and credibility required to unseat HH within 10 months. Elections are won on the ground, not on Facebook.





The Only Serious Challenger Is Gone



The hard truth is that ECL MHSRIP of the Patriotic Front – PF ,was the only serious challenger who could have matched HH. He had the nationwide recognition, grassroots structures, and political weight to threaten the UPND . That is precisely why HH worked so desperately to block him from the 2026 ballot using #Michelochizombe. Without ECL in the race, the opposition is reduced to political toddlers trying to take on a heavyweight.





Yes no doubt, many Zambians are disappointed in the UPND’s performance. Yes, expectations have not been met. But elections are about numbers and the numbers still favor HH. Out of the 2.8 million who voted for him, even if 500,000 stayed away out of protest, he would still win.



The Two main reasons are;



1. The Power of Incumbency: Across Africa, it is nearly impossible to oust a ruling party after one term. The state machinery, resources, and political visibility of incumbency tilt the odds heavily in HH’s favor.





2. Policy Appreciation: Despite frustrations, many especially in rural parts of ZAMBIA still value policies such as free education, the expanded CDF, and community-based projects. These may not silence critics, but they secure loyalty where it matters most, at the ballot box.





If Zambia’s opposition is serious about democracy, it must stop the childish bickering, endless pressers, and petty propaganda. The time for jokes is over. They must urgently rally behind a single candidate no later than September 30th,2025 and begin a nationwide campaign. Otherwise, their only realistic chance will be 2031 when HH is no longer on the ballot.



The opposition is not just late to the race they are not even in the stadium. HH, despite his failures, is heading for another resounding victory in 2026.





It is time the opposition wakes up to reality: elections are not won by noise, but by strategy, unity, and nationwide presence. Until then, Zambians should brace themselves for HH’s second term.





Ethan John Nchenje is a:

Pan-Africanist, Nationalist, Realist & Theologian. Advocate for good governance and national transformation. Passionate about God, justice, democracy, and the future of Africa.