HH IS JUDAS – LAZAROUS SIMUKOKO

In 2026, many people in government will go to jail. I can assure you and many citizens will be shocked to find out that in fact the corruption being perpetrated by UPND government maybe far beyond the corruption we have witnessed since 1964. The issue of $50 million fertilizer contract which was awarded to the husband of one of UPND’s Ministers. Deputy Provincial PS for Western Province was sacrificed (fired) and not prosecuted.

Civil service must be nonpartisan, well known UPND cadres have been given jobs in civil service against UPND’S promise of cadre free (Nonpartisan) civil service.

HH is not allergic to corruption. HH’s fight against corruption is mere deception.

HH has disappointed many citizens in the manner he is governing the country. When Jesus went to call disciples, among the first people he called was Judas, who ended up betraying him. So it is possible that we could have called HH and he has betrayed us.

He is a Judas who has betrayed us and we don’t have to blame ourselves because we did trust and believed him at that time. We thought that he was sincere and would bring change in the governance of the country.

After trusting him to reduce the cost of living, he has done the opposite. Citizens will now end up paying more for fuel, electricity tariffs, transport and other essential commodities. He is wasting taxpayer’s money on continuous non-beneficial foreign trips, the trips he criticized and promised not to undertake them.

The governance record under the UPND has degenerated to extremely disappointing levels. There is no reason to sympathize with the UPND when they are busy breaching fundamental human rights at will.

UPND is intolerant to different opinions. The more UPND continues to lose popularity, the more political violence will intensify. There is an increasing level of political violence being perpetrated by ruling UPND members against the opponents with no action being taken by the police.

Recently, Socialist Party members were brutally beaten by UPND members in Eastern province during by-elections. Opposition Mpika Member of Parliament Honorable Francis Kapyanga was attacked by UPND members while featuring on a radio station. Another opposition Mandevu Member of Parliament, Honorable Christopher Shakafuswa and his wife were attacked and assaulted while officiating at a soccer tournament in N’gombe Compound, Roma Ward 20, Mandevu Constituency.

Despite reporting these attacks to Zambia Police, no action has ever been taken to arrest these perpetrators and take them to court.