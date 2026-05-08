HH IS MORE INTERESTED IN THE COUNCIL’S SERVICE DELIVERY, AND NOT IN MARKETS BEING NAMED AFTER HIM- Dr Nevers Mumba

Dr Nevers Mumba writes:

HH IS MORE INTERESTED IN THE COUNCIL’S SERVICE DELIVERY, AND NOT IN MARKETS BEING NAMED AFTER HIM.

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So they called a meeting in which the Chairperson and the Vice Chairperson are both contesting for the seat of Lusaka MAYOR.





And they agreed to rename the SIMON MWEWA market to HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MARKET, simply because they fear the name may UNFAIRLY, benefit his son, CHITAMBALA MWEWA who is also running for MAYOR of Lusaka.





Conveniently, they named it after the President to conceal their intentions, without considering that this actually may cast the President in very bad light to those who think it is him who ordered this renaming.





SIMON MWEWA was one of the most successful Mayors of Lusaka, and that market was named to honour him. Let us not reduce civic responsibility, duty, and legacy to temporal political expediency.