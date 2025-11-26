HH is playing with fire – Archbishop Alick Banda in his long written warning statement

ARCHDIOCESE OF LUSAKA



The People’s Right to Peaceful Protest Against Bad Governance and Degeneration of Democracy is Truly Right and Justified





**Proverbs 29:2 “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; but when the wicked rule, the people groan”.**





The Archdiocese of Lusaka is in full support with the Archbishop of Kasama and Bishop of Mpika regarding the right of citizens to express displeasure against bad governance and degeneration of democracy in Zambia. Truth be told, the Presidency is playing with fire, and Zambia’s stability and wellbeing is way too important for the kind of reckless political experimentation that the country is being subjected to. We submit that Bill 7 as it is being championed by its purveyors, the government, is proposing a big structural shift to this country’s political trajectory that will ultimately cause severe stress on the nation.

Bill 7 is being championed for himself, by himself with himself to the exclusion of the majority of people of Zambia. Since the government is unyielding to the voices of wisdom and reason calling for discontinuation of the Constitutional Amendment Bill Seven (7), the Archdiocese of Lusaka calls upon all Catholics and people of good will to stand together in defence of justice, truth, freedom and the dignity of our Constitution. As shepherds of the faithful, we cannot remain silent when laws are proposed that erode the voice of the people and compromise the common good.





Bill 7, presented under the guise of constitutional amendment, threatens the very foundations of our democracy and undermines the rights and freedoms that generations of Zambians have struggled to secure. We therefore urge all members of Small Christian Communities, Parishes, and Lay Groups across the Archdiocese to join the peaceful demonstrations organized by the Oasis Forum this Friday, November 28th, 2025, from the Freedom Statue to State House.





This gathering is not an act of defiance, but an expression of the citizens’ constitutional right to speak against injustice and to affirm the values of participation, accountability, and respect for human dignity. As Catholics, our faith calls us to be peacemakers and defenders of the truth. The Gospel reminds us that justice and mercy walk hand in hand, and that silence in the face of oppression is itself a form of complicity. By joining this peaceful demonstration, we bear witness to our commitment to a Zambia where laws serve the people, not oppress them, where leaders govern with humility, not with unchecked power.





We emphasize that this is a peaceful action. Let our presence be marked by prayer, discipline, and unity. Carry yourselves with dignity, remembering that our strength lies not in violence but in the moral authority of truth. Let us sing hymns, pray together, and walk side by side as one body of Christ, showing the nation that faith and civic responsibility are inseparable.





We call upon every Catholic to recognize that this moment requires courage. The Freedom Statue, a symbol of sacrifice and liberation, is the fitting place for us to gather and proclaim that Zambia belongs to her people, not to oppressive laws. May the Lord bless our efforts, guide our steps, and grant us the wisdom to act with love and justice. Together, let us stand for truth, for freedom, and for the future of our beloved nation.



November 25th, 2025

Issued by:

Archdiocese of Lusaka