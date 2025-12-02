HH IS SURROUNDED BY PEOPLE WHO ARE DECEIVING HIM – KAMPYONGO



SHIWANG’ANDU PF MP Stephen Kampyongo says those close to the President are becoming dangerous to him because they are deceiving him, which makes it difficult for him to know the realities on the ground.





UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi recently called on people in Msanzala Constituency of Eastern Province to vote for President Hakainde Hichilema for continuous development, stating that as someone who worked closely with the President, he knew his heart and his intentions for the people.





But commenting on that in an interview, Sunday, Kampyongo said it was people like Milupi who were making it difficult for the President to understand the realities on the ground.





“He should have been apologetic. It’s actually people like Milupi that are making it very difficult for the President to understand the realities on the ground. Milupi should know that where he was, people are upset that FRA has not paid for the maize they supplied, and this is December. So if he goes to an area and he doesn’t speak what is obtaining on the ground, it becomes difficult. Those are the people that are becoming dangerous to the President himself, that’s why he thinks that because of people’s frustrations they have hatred for him. Milupi must not deceive the UPND and the President about what is obtaining on the ground,” Kampyongo said.





“Where he was, people are so frustrated. People are frustrated with so many things. No amount of political grandstanding will salvage them. I told them about Malawi, that learn from what people are doing across borders. You cannot continue deceiving people, piling promises over unfulfilled promises, and you think people can’t see what can’t work. You found them with light in their homes, and you promised that the little load-shedding that was there was going to be fixed within six months and you gave examples of countries where there was no rain. Now what has changed? Where have those solutions gone? You want to go back to the same people and pile more promises like they are responsible to fix what was promised”.





He added that when one had worked, there was no need to speak loudly as their work would speak for them.



“The President is surrounded by people who are deceiving him. When you have worked, you don’t have to speak the loudest because the work will speak louder for [itself]. Similarly, if you are a lovely person, you don’t have to emphasise, someone just needs to demonstrate that love. People are able to see through, people are much cleverer than that kind of politicking,” Kampyongo said.





Meanwhile, commenting on Msanzala MP Elias Daka, who said that people of his constituency were ready to vote for President Hichilema for continuous development, Kampyongo said Daka was possibly a one-term MP who wanted to survive by deceiving the sitting government.





“Even crookedness has got levels. Cowardice is dangerous, and that’s why some of us tell people what it is. Those could be one-term MPs who want to survive and they think by deceiving the sitting government, probably they could have some contracts here and there. It’s not everyone who is benefiting. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have that skill of being in every government like Mutati,” said Kampyongo.



News Diggers