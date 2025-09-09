HH IS THE WORST PRESIDENT ZAMBIA HAS EVER HAD – REVEREND SUMAILI

HH IS THE WORST PRESIDENT ZAMBIA HAS EVER HAD – SUMAILI



REVEREND Godfridah Sumaili has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema will go down in history as the worst President Zambia has ever had.





Rev Sumaili has also argued that the UPND’s free education policy, which was intended to uplift the lives of Zambian children, has instead become a curse due to poor management.





Commenting on Chilanga UPND MP Sipho Hlazo’s remarks that President Hichilema would probably be remembered as Zambia’s best President by the time he completed his term in 2031, Rev Sumaili insisted that the free education programme had failed to deliver.





“President Hakainde Hichilema will remain in history as the worst President that this country has ever had. He’s the worst and his poor performance is unprecedented. He has done nothing. He has taken the country 100 steps backwards in all spheres. He cannot point at anything he has done. Yes he is talking about free education. But you see, what he has to understand is that we’ve always had free education from the time of Kaunda. It’s not a new phenomenon. In fact, the way it has been managed is very poor. Instead of this free education being a blessing to the children, now it has become a curse. It’s not been managed well. You can’t have children sitting down outside a classroom because the classroom is full. How can the teacher reach to every child? It’s very difficult. But we’ve seen the poverty. People have become so poor,” she said.





Rev Sumaili further said President Hichilema had not undertaken any meaningful infrastructure projects.



“When they say the economy is doing fine, how do you measure the performance of the economy if it’s not looking at the living standards of the people? The living standards have fallen.

People are dying because there’s no medicine in the hospitals. He has not done any infrastructural development whatsoever, nothing apart from that toilet that he did on the Copperbelt. So let’s be truthful to the people. The people of Zambia aren’t foolish. They can see what this man has done in every area. We have three arms of government.

All of them have done so poorly. Look at the Judiciary, it’s a sorry sight where the laws aren’t being followed. The rule of law is not there. Justice isn’t there. You look at Parliament also, the Executive, there’s so much confusion. They are contradicting each other,” Rev Sumaili said.





She stressed that the UPND had taken Zambia “100 steps backwards”.



“The past five years Zambia has fallen 100 steps backwards. Hakainde Hichilema will remain in the history of this nation as the worst President ever. You know why it is so? He doesn’t love the people of Zambia and he doesn’t love the nation. He’s not patriotic and that’s why he’s been able to give the resources of the nation to foreigners.

Instead of the resources that God has given to us to work for the people of Zambia, now it’s for foreigners. The taxes they’re supposed to pay for taking our precious minerals like copper, it’s not there. The electricity that’s supposed to benefit Zambians, he exports it. Killing the small businesses in the nation. He’ll remain as the worst ever President to rule this nation,” she said.



Rev Sumaili praised former president Edgar Lungu’s vision in education and health, contrasting it with what she described as UPND failures.





“Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu had a vision for education. He had a vision also for medical services for the people. That is why he built schools. If Lungu or the PF didn’t build schools, there could be no room for the children but we cannot say overcrowding is a good problem. The children aren’t learning properly. That’s what it is.

We need to give quality education. It’s not just a pretence that we’re giving education when it’s not there. The children are sitting outside. How do they learn or hear the voice of the teacher? It’s a pretence that children are learning when the education is so poor. We’re saying free education is good but manage it well. It hasn’t been properly managed so it cannot be a good problem. The children are disadvantaged,” she said.





And reacting to Hlazo’s statement that no government in Zambia’s history had ever fully delivered according to people’s expectations, Rev Sumaili accused the UPND of consistently misleading the public.





“These people aren’t even shy about lying. They lie in the morning, afternoon and at all levels. From the very top, the President himself and the councilor down there under UPND. They are lying. Surely everybody can see that people are suffering. If you’ve delivered, people would love to be lifted. There should be money in circulation.

There should be business booming but no, businesses are closed. Even multinational companies are leaving. Even multinational agencies like the UN are leaving. What do we say about Zambia? There’s so much corruption. This is billions of Dollars we’ve lost. Our gold, sugilite, just leave like that. They just disappear and no one follows up. We’ve had the worst President so far, the UPND is the worst government,” said Rev Sumaili.



