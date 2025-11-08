HH JOINS SADC SUMMIT FOCUSED ON MADAGASCAR STABILITY



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is currently participating in a virtual SADC Heads of State and Government Summit, convened to address the current situation in Madagascar.





In his opening remarks, SADC Deputy Chairperson and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the need for regional solidarity and cooperation, urging leaders to take decisive action in confronting challenges facing member states.





He noted that the future of Southern Africa depends on the ability of countries to work together to find collective solutions that uphold peace and stability.





President Ramaphosa also extended well wishes to those injured in recent incidents in Madagascar.





SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi echoed the call for unity, stressing the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the region.



ZNBC