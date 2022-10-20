HH, KABUSHI INTERACT

KABUSHI – October 19, 2022

REPUBLICAN President Hakainde Hichilema arrived safely on the Copperbelt and spent part of the afternoon and evening in touring Kabushi Constituency and engaging the residents of the area.

The Head of State made impromptu tours of the markets and stopped to console a bereaved family that had lost a loved one. The President encouraged the family to look up to God for strength during the difficult period.

On national peace and unity, President Hichilema says he is a proud leader and citizen to see a Zambia where all political parties and different persuasions are peacefully coexisting and living together as one people, without violence or threats of violence. He called on all well meaning Zambians to guard jealously the peace that the country is enjoying.

The Republican President says he is gratified to learn from people of Kabushi how free education and the enhanced Constituency Development Fund has positively impacted their lives. He reminded the people that much remains to be done and that the New Dawn Government is determined to improve the livelihoods of the people in Kabushi and the country at large.

Since assuming office, the Head of State has being intercating with citizens usually on a one-on-one basis much to the amusement of the citizenry.

(C) The Falcon