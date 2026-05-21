HH leads in mourning Archbishop Mpundu

…as ex Catholic cleric laid within precincts of Cathedral of the Child Jesus



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has today joined multitudes who gathered to mourn retired Catholic Church Archbishop of Lusaka Telesphore George Mpundu who died last Friday, May 15, 2026.





The clergyman would have turned 79 today.



Archbishop Mpundu was born on May 21, 1947, at Kapatu Mission (now in Lunte district in Northern Province) and was ordained to priesthood in 1972.





He was installed Bishop in 1987 and served as Bishop of Mbala (now Mpika) for 19 years, before being appointed Coadjutor Archbishop of Lusaka in 2004.



He succeeded as Archbishop in 2006, a position he held until his retirement in 2018.





During his episcopal ministry, Archbishop Mpundu also served multiple terms as Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) president.



President Hichilema joined Catholics and people from various endeavours who came to mourn Archbishop Mpundu at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus, Pope Square in Lusaka.





The President was accompanied by the Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, Lusaka Province permanent secretary Joe Kalusa, Office of the Vice-President permanent secretary for parliamentary business and religious affairs Ndiwa Mutelo, among other government officials.





Archbishop Mpundu has been buried within the precincts of the Cathedral of the Child Jesus.



Former Vice-President Inonge Wina was also in attendance. – State House Media