HH LEADS MOURNERS AT FUNERAL SERVICE FOR CHARITY KAPALA



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema today led mourners at the funeral church service for Charity Kapala, wife of Livestock and Fisheries Minister Peter Kapala. The service was held at Miracle Life Family Church in Lusaka, with the President accompanied by First Lady Mutinta Hichilema and several Cabinet Ministers.





In his sermon, Pastor Mofat Chembe described Mrs. Kapala’s life as a “sermon,” noting that her deeds preached to those she encountered through actions. He urged mourners to live positive lives and follow God’s ways.





In a tribute read on his behalf by Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga, Mr. Kapala said his wife lived a beautiful and impactful life, demonstrating unconditional love and serving as a trusted partner in all spheres of their lives, including investments and his political career.





Speaking on behalf of Ng’umbo Chiefs from Chifunabuli, Luapula Province, Ponde Mecha described Mrs. Kapala as a beloved daughter who worked closely with women, the youth, and the vulnerable.





In a tribute on behalf of her children Chibula, Mulenga, and Bwalya Lwando Bbuku said their mother was hardworking and ensured they had everything they needed.





First Lady Mutinta Hichilema, speaking through Mambo Mwiimbu, highlighted Mrs. Kapala’s diligence as a project advisor in her office, noting her role in coordinating high-level engagements. She added that Mrs. Kapala was a dedicated member of the Ministers’ Spouses Association and possessed a rare gift of valuing and helping others.





Reading on behalf of her siblings, Derrick Chilatu described Mrs. Kapala as a generous person who supported her family without limits.



ZNBC