By Edward Roy Makayi.



Chipata 22nd February 2025.



HH LIT UP N’CWALA TRADITIONAL CEREMONY IN CHIPATA.



Today 22nd of February 2025 the Ngoni Speaking people through their leader Paramount Chief Mpezeni are celebrating their annual traditional ceremony called N’CWALA I the Eastern Province’s capital Chipata. Republican President His Excellence Mr Hakainde Hichilema arrived to a thunderous welcome where his presence has lit up the already charged atmosphere hype of full of life and activities.

Ngoni Speaking people spanning across many countries in Africa have made their way to CHIPATA with the spicy guests being from Eswatin led by their country’s prime Minister. The president emphasized the need for unity, hardworking and resilence amidst critical times the country is going through.

He said his administration has been is tackling many issues with God’s grace the country is headed for greatness. And Patriotic Front President Mr Robert Chabinga together with the party vice president Hon Andrew Lubasha have since endorsed the candidature of Mr Hichilema as the president for next year’s polls.

In their short messages the two senior PF leaders representing all PF MPs in Zambia have said HH means well for the country even if they opposed him I 2021 he has extended love and compasion leaving them with bo choice but to join in his quest for the better Zambia. Several independent MPs joined suit.





The president paid a courtesy call o his majesty Chief Mpezeni at his Mtenguleni Palace where they discussed various leadership issues. Among them the president applauded the chief for his role in maintaining peace in the region and encouraging farming as the country grasps to a better harvest to cushion the economy for better. The president was later presented with the Ngoni’s symbol of authority gift for his role in the Ngoni Speaking people’s culture that signifies strength.





CIC will continue keeping you updated as the ceremony unfolds to the main arena.



CIC PRESS TEAM