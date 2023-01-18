HH LOVES TO FLY AROUND

…he needs to stay home and provide homegrown solutions – Greyford Monde

Lusaka, Wednesday, January 18, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )

Patriotic Front – PF presidential Hopeful Greyford Monde has argued that some of the trips President Hakainde Hichilema has been undertaking are unnecessary.

Hon Monde said the rate at which the President is flying out of the country is worrisome.

He accused President Hichilema of loving to fly around saying he would go wherever he wants to at any point.

The PF presidential hopeful said the Head of State needs to stay in the country and provide homegrown solutions to the problems citizens are grappling with.

Hon Monde lamented when he featured on 5FM radio yesterday that the Presidential trip is very expensive.

“I think some of these trips are very unnecessary. And given the rate at which the President is flying out of the country, I think it is now becoming worrisome that even those that hopped, first of all he had promised that he would not be everyday on the move. Just this January, he has been to three countries now. So you can see at what rate we are going….,” he said.

“At least that I know that the President is not really necessarily required to be out there. And I think that let the President stick home, let him sort out the problems at home. And the solutions are actually home.”

He further argued that if there is need for any sort of exhibition to investors in the diaspora, the President can use his ministers to do so.

“A serious investor who wants to invest in the country can easily file in and get a meeting with the President. Business is in Zambia, why go and negotiate with the people outside Zambia when the market is here. The business is here. A serious investor will fly to Zambia and understand what is the climate for Zambia. The situation we are in is now I think the President loves to fly. So he will go anywhere he wants to go,” he said.