HH MAY DISQUALIFIED IN 2026 ELECTIONS, HAS HE GROOMED A SUCCESSOR?- Sishuwa Sishuwa

HAS HH GROOMED A SUCCESSOR?



Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa writes on X:



What I find revealing about some UPND supporters is their refusal to be led into paths that might disturb their rather narrow or limited view of things. Here is what I wrote yesterday:





“IF Hichilema won’t be on the ballot in 2026, who inspires confidence as an alternative presidential candidate in the UPND? If it is Nalumango, will the party accept what would be a first since its creation in 1998: a presidential candidate from outside Southern Province?”





I started the message with the word “IF” but note that many people are refusing to imagine and consider the possibility that he may not be on the ballot in 2026. Yet there are many possible scenarios that can lead to this outcome. I can highlight four in no order of importance.





1. He can choose not to run again for whatever reason. Were he to do so, no one can force him to change his mind. Yes, he is eligible to run for another term but this does not mean he has to. If he exercises this option, is there a specific individual in the UPND who gives confidence to be an alternative and readymade presidential candidate? Has the president raised alternative leaders or has his leadership style stifled the creation of such leaders? If yes, why cant people simply share their thoughts?





2. He can be disqualified by the Constitutional Court for corruption after nominations, as provided for in Article 52 (6) of Zambia’s constitution. This possibility might explain why he wants to remove corruption from the constitution, using Bill 7, as a sufficient ground on which anyone may petition a court to invalidate the completed nomination of a candidate – corrupt incumbent presidents are vulnerable targets here. I know that Bill 7 is coming back to parliament in the next parliamentary session starting next month. Now ask yourself: Why would a president seek to amend a constitutional provision that provides for the disqualification of a candidate who is proven by court (only after trial) to be corrupt? How does this proposed constitutional amendment advance public interest?





3. He can be removed from the office of president for gross misconduct or violating the constitution, step down on his own for whatever reason, or be disqualified for reasons of mental or physical incapacity, as per the relevant constitutional clauses.





4. He can die before the next election since he is, like the rest of us, mortal. By operation of the law, this would see Nalumango becoming Zambia’s president, with major consequences on who will be the party’s candidate in 2026. (Do they field her in the election or do they go with someone like Gary Nkombo? What would be the consequences of either choice?) To state this possibility is not to wish him ill; it is merely to acknowledge its existence as a possibility.





So, the question I asked is, in my view, valid and relevant and I am keen to listen to possible answers to it. It does not mean that any of the outlined scenarios will happen. They are stated here for purposes of discussion because they exist as possibilities.

We often put the spotlight on the opposition (and we should), but it is a fair question to pose to the ruling party beyond their presumptive nominee. Unfortunately, instead of addressing it, those responding to it are panicking or only insulting.

Perhaps because they find the question inconvenient or they don’t like the likely answer that comes to their mind, they can only get angry with me for daring to ask it.