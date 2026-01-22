HH MEETS CATHOLIC CHURCH LEADERS

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has commended the Catholic Church for its ongoing collaboration with the government in advancing national development.

During a meeting with Catholic Church leaders from the Southern Province at his Harmony Farm in Choma, President Hichilema expressed his gratitude for the Church’s role in supporting the provision of health and education services to Zambians.

He stressed that the partnership between the Church and the state is vital for the well-being of the nation.

The President also encouraged the Church to inspire its members to actively participate in agriculture and contribute to increased production.

He further called on the Church to offer prayers of thanksgiving for the bountiful rainfall the country has received this season, attributing the blessings to God’s abundant grace.

President Hichilema praised the Church’s leadership for providing faith and resilience to communities during the recent drought, which helped sustain all Zambians.

Speaking on behalf of other priests, Livingstone Diocese Bishop Valentine Kalumba reiterated the Church’s commitment to continued collaboration with the government.

He noted that the partnership between the Church and the state strengthens initiatives in various sectors.

Bishop Kalumba also acknowledged President Hichilema’s exemplary leadership, stating that the President leads not just with words, but with actions.

He pointed out that by choosing to spend his holiday at his farm, rather than elsewhere, the President demonstrated fiscal responsibility and contributed directly to national food production.

Among those present were Father Cletus Mwila and Father Gregory Mulobela from the Catholic Diocese of Monze.

Zanis