HH MEETS CATHOLIC CHURCH LEADERS
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has commended the Catholic Church for its ongoing collaboration with the government in advancing national development.
During a meeting with Catholic Church leaders from the Southern Province at his Harmony Farm in Choma, President Hichilema expressed his gratitude for the Church’s role in supporting the provision of health and education services to Zambians.
He stressed that the partnership between the Church and the state is vital for the well-being of the nation.
The President also encouraged the Church to inspire its members to actively participate in agriculture and contribute to increased production.
He further called on the Church to offer prayers of thanksgiving for the bountiful rainfall the country has received this season, attributing the blessings to God’s abundant grace.
President Hichilema praised the Church’s leadership for providing faith and resilience to communities during the recent drought, which helped sustain all Zambians.
Speaking on behalf of other priests, Livingstone Diocese Bishop Valentine Kalumba reiterated the Church’s commitment to continued collaboration with the government.
He noted that the partnership between the Church and the state strengthens initiatives in various sectors.
Bishop Kalumba also acknowledged President Hichilema’s exemplary leadership, stating that the President leads not just with words, but with actions.
He pointed out that by choosing to spend his holiday at his farm, rather than elsewhere, the President demonstrated fiscal responsibility and contributed directly to national food production.
Among those present were Father Cletus Mwila and Father Gregory Mulobela from the Catholic Diocese of Monze.
I hope Hakainde can also visit the Bishops in Luapula, Copperbelt, Eastern and Northen provinces. These are the ones that speak on behalf of citizens.
So Fred Mmembe is this not a sign that the man is working?
Just shows the shallowness of some our leaders and their notion of what work is. And this is the kind of person who wants to lead us into the next generation? So out of touch with reality and petty.
On another note…Is the Church representitive that met HH not Kalumba? I wonder what tribe he is or the fact that he is bemba and working in the Southern Province matters? To me what matters is that the man is serving humanity wherever calls him. One has to ask why our psycho is suggesting? Is Kalumba not a church leader? Can he not share his discussion with the head of state with the rest of the Church at large? When you fail to think and grop at anything. Psycho babble is what results.