HH MOURNS SEJANI



AUGUST 1, 2025



President Hakainde Hichilema has paid tribute to the late Ackson Sejani, a former Local Government Minister, describing him as a rare and decent soul who served the country with diligence and selflessness.





Speaking through Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Siabubalo, who was at hand to receive the remains of the late Sejani’s body at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, President Hichilema appealed to citizens and Mr Sejani’s family to mourn him peacefully, reflecting his peaceful nature.





Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said he remembers Mr Sejani as a leader who championed democratic principles, notably fighting against the third-term bid during the MMD administration.





Former Vice President Enock Kavindele praised Mr Sejani for his unwavering commitment to his convictions, urging young leaders to emulate his virtues, values, and principles.



Mr Kavindele said there is scarcity of leaders in the country like Mr Sejani who stood firm in their decisions.





Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta described Sejani as an upright and incorruptible individual who served with dignity, emphasizing that his passing is a significant loss to the country’s leadership.





He served as Local Government Minister in the MMD government and held positions including Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries, and Member of Parliament for Mapatizya Constituency from 1991 to 2011.





At the time of his death, he was Chairperson of the Local Government Service Commission, championing professionalism and improved service delivery.





Mr Sejani’s funeral is being held at Vorna Valley in Meanwood Ndeke, Chongwe District, with a detailed burial program to be announced in due course



(C) FALCON