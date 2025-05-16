HH must act against Mwananyanda, Chilengi if he’s not behind procurement calls – Kampyongo

President Hakainde Hichilema must take action against his aides Dr. Lawrence Mwananyanda and Professor Roma Chilengi, if he is not the one who sent them to make phone calls to former Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) director general Victor Nyasulu on procurement matters, says former home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo.





During an appearance on the Hot Seat programme on Hot FM radio in Lusaka on Tuesday, Nyasulu disclosed that he received phone calls over procurement matters from President Hichilema’s special assistant for projects monitoring and implementation Dr. Mwanayanda and special assistant on health Professor Chilengi.





And commenting on the disclosure yesterday, Kampyongo said President Hichilema must show that he was not sending his aides to make calls on public





