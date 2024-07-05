HH Must Find a Way to Embrace Democracy, Says Lunte MP Mutotwe Kafwaya

Lusaka, 4th July, 2024 – Lunte Member of Parliament Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya has implored President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) to rethink his stance on democracy and embrace it genuinely.

Speaking this afternoon following the expulsion of nine PF Members of Parliament by second deputy speaker Moses Moyo, Hon. Kafwaya urged the President to reverse his stance on democracy and address the pressing issues facing the nation.

Hon. Kafwaya’s remarks come in the wake of recent political tensions and the dismissal of several Members of Parliament (MPs) by the Speaker. He highlighted that all the affected MPs are members of the Patriotic Front (PF) and expressed concern over the rise of tribalism, which he believes is exacerbating the situation.

“The President is responsible for what is happening. If he wasn’t, he could have stopped all this,” Kafwaya asserted, referencing a past threat made by President Hichilema at a rally in Kanyama.

He questioned the motives behind HH’s actions, particularly the involvement of the President’s police in guarding opposition events, suggesting that HH fears democracy and criticism.

Hon. Kafwaya’s critique extended to the economic hardships faced by Zambians, including prolonged load shedding and rising food prices. He stated that President Hichilema is deflecting blame onto the PF for these issues, despite them occurring under his administration.

“HH fears democracy to the core. He doesn’t want to be criticized. He doesn’t want his policies to be critiqued,” Kafwaya charged. He urged HH to reflect on his commitment to democratic principles, noting that democracy was crucial in bringing him to power.

The Lunte MP also raised concerns about the perceived marginalization of Bemba-speaking people in Parliament, calling for greater unity and adherence to the ideals of “One Zambia, One Nation.”

“It must also worry him that all of us who have been affected by this are Bemba-speaking people. This is not speaking very well into his songs of unity,” Hon. Kafwaya said, highlighting the disproportionate representation of Tonga-speaking MPs in Parliament.

Hon. Kafwaya concluded his statement with a plea for President Hichilema to embrace democracy genuinely and address the nation’s challenges with a fair and just approach.

The political landscape in Zambia remains tense as the Patriotic Front and its supporters navigate these complex dynamics. Hon. Kafwaya’s call for democratic integrity and unity resonates with many who hope for a resolution to the current political strife