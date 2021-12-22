HH MUST HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE TO APOLOGISE FOR LIES – KAMBWILI … denies telling people to urinate into Lake Kariba

Chishimba Kambwili has asked President Hakainde Hichilema to call for a press conference and apologise to Zambians for having told them lies.

And Kambwili said he never told people to urinate into Lake Kariba Dam, when the county was experiencing severe load shedding during his time as information minister under Edgar Lungu, describing that as propaganda to draw the people’s attention away from hiked fuel prices by UPND.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kambwili said this was the time President Hichilema should avail himself more before the media as he said he would when coming into office.

“It is the right time so that he can explain to the people of Zambia why the change of heart,” Kambwili said, saying he warned Zambians that it was a lie if anyone was promising them to reduce prices for essential commodities.

Kambwili wondered where the President had kept his spread sheet where he promised people a reduction in fuel, electricity and prices for other commodities.

“Now today that he has done the exact opposite the best my dear brother can do is apologise to the people of Zambia and not let his ministers exhibit arrogance by saying the poor people and the retirees are happy,” Kambwili said. “Which poor people did (Finance minister Dr Situmbeko) Musokotwane consult and they told him they are happy with removal of subsidies? He’s happy because he is not affected. He’s got a good salary and allowances.”

Kambwili said Dr Musokotwane should instead be urging his fellow colleagues in government to tighten their belts in the same manner they have tightened Zambian people’s belts, saying that will make government leaders be reasonable when increasing prices as they will be feeling the pinch in their pockets also.

"When there is need to tighten up the belts, the leaders must be in the forefront to even say okay, now that there is this hardship coming because of our engagement with IMF, where we have to have austerity measures," Kambwili said, "for the next three years they can say no, we are giving away our housing allowance, or traveling allowance or sitting allowance…