HH MUST RESIGN ON MORAL GROUNDS – PETER  CHANDA

HH MUST RESIGN ON MORAL GROUNDS – CHANDA
… for putting the lives of Zambians at risk through poisonous and contaminated mealie-meal
LUSAKA, THURSDAY, AUGUST 22, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)
New Congress Party NCP President Peter Chanda says Republican President Hakainde Hichilema should resign on moral grounds for putting the lives of Zambians at risk through contaminated and poisonous mealie meals.
Speaking when he was featured on Daylight Breakfast Show on KBN TV in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Chanda said that President Hichilema made a careless decision to sell all the maize in the national strategic reserves which could have lasted for three years.
He said when a government makes a careless decision that endangers the lives of citizens, the best is to resign on moral grounds and pave the way for a serious crop of leaders.
Mr. Chanda said never again should Zambians entrust leadership of the country to a businessman whose preoccupation is to cut deals.
” We have a dealer as a President. A careless decision was made to export the maize which the country had. We have never been subjected to such kind of a situation but they made a careless decision to export maize which could have lasted us for three years and now they buying maize from the same countries they sold to at an exorbitant price and now we are having this issue of contaminated and poisonous mealie meal which has claimed over 400 dogs,” Mr. Chanda said.
” When a careless decision is made the best is to resign on moral grounds and pave the way for serious leaders and we are ready to take over as the United Kwacha Alliance UKA. We have one year and six months before parliament is dissolved and never again should Zambians entrust power to a businessman who only knows how to cut deals,” the NCP leader said.
And Mr. Chanda said President Hichilema promised to run a transparent and accountable government but that it is sad that three years down the line, the good governance that was promised to the Zambian people has been thrown down the drain.
” As the New Congress Party we are disappointed with the manner the new dawn government is handling the governance system of the country,” Mr. Chanda said.
In your dreams. So HH has now become a Miller.?forget about the president stepping down on things that do not pertain to him.
Where on earth has a politician ever resigned on “MORAL” grounds?? Stop dreaming and give practical advice. Or campaign realistically. Not just wanting to make noise
PF millers no wonder they even refused to work with government
Ba Chanda. Can you resign if you were the President? Millers manage their own businesses…no interference from the President.
Sometimes let us think before we open our mouths even if we are average upstairs bane.
Peter Chanda….are a satan nyoko or a CHIKALA???
Only an effed effer like you can speak like this you effing baasterd
My baboon speaks better than you matoleh chawiso
These pf surrogates now think that they can win an election and are even marking time. It will never happen. We have not forgotten your pf misrule where violence and grand corruption was the order of the day
Bwana, you are not even known and whatever you are saying has no slight impact on anyone apart from on yourself. HH mwaume, mukalanda mukanaka. He has performed very well because he came with a well defined vision. Unlike someone who failed because of being visionless.