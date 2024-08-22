HH MUST RESIGN ON MORAL GROUNDS – PETER  CHANDA

HH MUST RESIGN ON MORAL GROUNDS – CHANDA



… for putting the lives of Zambians at risk through poisonous and contaminated mealie-meal



LUSAKA, THURSDAY, AUGUST 22, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)



New Congress Party NCP President Peter Chanda says Republican President Hakainde Hichilema should resign on moral grounds for putting the lives of Zambians at risk through contaminated and poisonous mealie meals.



Speaking when he was featured on Daylight Breakfast Show on KBN TV in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Chanda said that President Hichilema made a careless decision to sell all the maize in the national strategic reserves which could have lasted for three years.



He said when a government makes a careless decision that endangers the lives of citizens, the best is to resign on moral grounds and pave the way for a serious crop of leaders.



Mr. Chanda said never again should Zambians entrust leadership of the country to a businessman whose preoccupation is to cut deals.



” We have a dealer as a President. A careless decision was made to export the maize which the country had. We have never been subjected to such kind of a situation but they made a careless decision to export maize which could have lasted us for three years and now they buying maize from the same countries they sold to at an exorbitant price and now we are having this issue of contaminated and poisonous mealie meal which has claimed over 400 dogs,” Mr. Chanda said.



” When a careless decision is made the best is to resign on moral grounds and pave the way for serious leaders and we are ready to take over as the United Kwacha Alliance UKA. We have one year and six months before parliament is dissolved and never again should Zambians entrust power to a businessman who only knows how to cut deals,” the NCP leader said.



And Mr. Chanda said President Hichilema promised to run a transparent and accountable government but that it is sad that three years down the line, the good governance that was promised to the Zambian people has been thrown down the drain.



” As the New Congress Party we are disappointed with the manner the new dawn government is handling the governance system of the country,” Mr. Chanda said.



#SmartEagles2024.