HH Must Slow Down before he destroys Zambia—Chief Mabumba Of  The UShi People

HH Must Slow Down—Chief Mabumba

…before he destroys Zambia´s democracy

06.07.24

Mabumba Palace, MANSA

Chief Mabumba of the Ushi people in Luapula province has appealed to President Hichilema to immediately intervene in the illegal expulsion of nine legislators from parliament by renegade junior speaker Moses Moyo in order to save Zambia´s democracy.



“President Hichilema whom we respect so much has the final word on this matter,” said Chief Mabumba, “he must stop this illegal manoeuvre to save our most cherished democracy, he must not bury his head in the sand we know he is aware of this mischief.”



Chief Mabumba said the law is clear that only the courts of law can expel an erring legislator and not a junior speaker the way Moyo has done.



the respected traditional leader from the influential Mansa district of Luapula also warns that Mr Hichilema could face electoral consequences in or before 2026 if he fails to reverse Moyo´s illegal decision to shrink the opposition in parliament, joining others such as Chief Munkanta, Chief Chama and Chief Mushota of the Chishinga people.



Moyo has come under fire recently for passing what analyts say is a partisan instruction to rape the constitution of Zambia and declare nine opposition seats vacant when the law of Zambia clearly stipulates that only a court can do that.

Chief Mabumba said, “If President Hichilema is not involved in this shenanigan let him bring it to an end if he doesn’t we will believe the popular narrative that he wants to dilute the opposition in parliament and blatantly rape the constitution. Our people in Luapula want this circus to end now and democracy must prevail.”



The sixth President of Zambia Edgar Lungu has vowed to do everything legal and political to stop Mr Hichilema from turning Zambia into a dictatorship following the illegal expulsion of the nine in an address to the nation on Friday.



“I want Zambians, the church, the chiefs like Chief Munkanta to fight and save our democracy,” said Lungu.



Chief Mabumba cautioned that if Zambia slid into chaos, “President Hichilema will be blamed…he has an opportunity to restore the peace and stability Zambia has enjoyed before he even assumed office he must not destroy Zambia.”

Source: Mabumba Palace