HH NOT SELECTIVE IN DELIVERING DEVELOPMENT – NGOMA

September 11,2025





Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, has emphasized that President Hakainde Hichilema is delivering development across the country without bias.



Mr. Ngoma stated that the President has remained committed to uplifting every part of Zambia, including areas where he did not receive votes in the 2021 general election.





He noted that critics who doubted the President’s inclusiveness have been proven wrong by the tangible progress on the ground even in those areas that didn’t vote for him.





According to Mr. Ngoma, all Zambians, regardless of their political affiliation, are reaping the benefits of the government’s people-centered policies.





“Even the opposition are enjoying good policies through Free Education and CDF brought by President Hakainde Hichilema and UPND government,”Said Mr Ngoma.



Falcon News Reports that Mr Ngoma made these remarks during a community engagement held in Mutumpike village in Nsama District.





Meanwhile, UPND candidate for the upcoming Chishi Ward by-election, Pevious Kapembwa, appealed for support from the local community.





Mr. Kapembwa stated that his success depends on the backing and unity of the people.





He has appealed to the people of Chishi ward to vote for him in the forthcoming local government by-election.



